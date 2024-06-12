Rs 1.2 crore approved for repair of Bawal chaupals

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 11

The state government has approved over Rs 1.2 crore for the repair of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) chaupals in various villages under the Bawal Assembly Constituency in the district.

While disclosing it, the Public Health Engineering and Public Works (Building and Roads) Departments Minister, Banwari Lal, said the directions had been issued to complete the repair work of these chaupals in a time-bound manner. He emphasised that these chaupals were vital community spaces, used by the villagers for organising meetings, hosting marriage functions and other social programmes.

While giving details on the amount approved for the repair of chaupals, Banwari said while Rs 1.62 lakh had been approved for the repair of SC chaupal in Aalwalpur village, Rs 4.67 lakh had been approved for the repair of BC chaupal and Rs 4.99 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Anandpur village, Rs 4.62 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Asra Ka Majra village, Rs 4.98 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Balawas village, Rs 2.75 lakh for repair of SC chaupal in Bherampur Bharangi, Rs 3.73 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Berwal village, Rs 5.95 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Bhagwanpur (Subaseri) village, Rs 4.24 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Chanduwas village, Rs 3.87 lakh for the repair of BC Chaupal in Chirahara village, Rs 4.98 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal and Rs 4.96 lakh for the repair of BC chaupal in Dharan village, Rs 6.27 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Dharchana village and Rs 4.6 lakh for the repair of BC chaupal in Gujjar Majri village.

Similarly, he said, Rs 4.34 lakh had been approved for the repair of SC chaupal in Jaisinghpur Khera village, Rs 1.32 lakh for repair of SC chaupal in Jhabuwa village, Rs 4.96 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Keshopur village, Rs 4.67 lakh for the repair of BC chaupal in Khandora village, Rs 2.56 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Nangli Parsapur village, Rs 6.05 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Pranpura (Bawal) village, Rs 5.87 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Shahpur village, Rs 5.99 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Shekhpur village, Rs 1.73 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Suthani village, Rs 4.46 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Tankri village, Rs 6.24 lakh for the repair of BC chaupal in Tihara village, Rs 4.19 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Pranpura (Khol) village, Rs 2.87 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Punsika village and Rs 3.01 lakh for the repair of SC chaupal in Narayanpur village.

#Rewari