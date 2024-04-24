Rs 1.25-crore overbridge to be built near NID in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 23

A foot overbridge (FOB) will be built on National Highway 44 in Kurukshetra, for the convenience of students and staff of National Institute of Design (NID), a government polytechnic and residents of some villages.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will build the FOB at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore. As per the information received, the project was proposed by the district administration. The NHAI got it approved and it was awarded in 2023.

Kurukshetra police traffic coordinator Roshan Lal said, “The project was proposed by the district administration in the road safety meeting as a precautionary measure.”

An official said: “The work will start in 15 days and will be completed in three months. It will also have a ramp facility to also allow cyclists to use it.”

“Various measures are being taken to improve both the commuting experience on the NH 44 and the facilities for pedestrian who find it difficult to cross the highway. On the 291kilometre Panipat-Jalandhar stretch of the NH 44, there are about 85 FOBs and over 110 underpasses/flyovers. Another underpass is being constructed near Kambopura village of Karnal on NH 44 at a cost of Rs 15 crore, while the reconstruction work of two minor bridges near Dhantauri village in Shahabad of Kurukshetra is also going on at a good pace,” an official of the NHAI said.

Both the minor bridges were identified as bottlenecks on the and considered accident-prone areas. It will also help the NHAI in improving the geometric structure of the highway.

About the construction work of a major bridge on Sarasvati River near Pipli, the official said girder launchers had reached the site and the work would commence in two days.

