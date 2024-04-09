1.2K complaints over model code violation resolved: Poll officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal has said people are also keeping a close watch through cVigil mobile app regarding violations of the model code of conduct. Through the innovative app, people are empowered to actively monitor and report violations of the code, ensuring fair and transparent elections.

Agarwal said so far, 1,204 complaints had been received on the app in the state, which had been resolved within a specified time. The public ensuring their participation in the system through the app was a matter of pride.

Providing district-wise details, he said the highest complaints — 317 — had been received from Sirsa district, 219 from Ambala, 46 from Bhiwani, 40 from Faridabad, 37 from Fatehabad, 78 from Gurugram, 46 from Hisar, 20 from Jhajjar, 22 each from Jind and Kaithal, 16 from Karnal, 31 from Kurukshetra, three from Mahendragarh, 36 from Mewat, 32 from Palwal, 67 from Panchkula, five from Panipat, three from Rewari, 34 from Rohtak, 87 from Sonepat, and 43 from Yamunanagar.

Among these, 959 complaints were found to be valid and action was taken accordingly.

He appealed to the electorate to support in making the elections fair and transparent. He said they could take photos or record two-minute videos and upload them on the app. The photo or video would be uploaded along with the GPS location. Complaints would be resolved within 100 minutes of registration. Flying squads and static surveillance teams had real-time information and teams would immediately reach the location from where the complaint was received.

Online permission for campaign activities

The Election Commission has launched several mobile apps and portals, facilitating parties and candidates.

Through Suvidha portal (https://suvidha.eci.gov.in), online permission is being provided for campaign activities. So far, 207 requests have been received from parties and candidates. It caters to permissions for organising rallies, opening temporary party offices, door-to-door canvassing, video vans, helicopters, vehicle permits, and distribution of pamphlets.

Parties and candidates can seamlessly submit permission requests from anywhere, at any time. Additionally, offline submission options are available to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunity to all.

Suvidha also has a companion app that enables applicants to track the status of their requests in real time, adding further convenience and transparency to the process.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.