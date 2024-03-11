1,300 roadways buses for PM Modi’s Gurugram rally

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 10

The Director, Haryana Transport Department, has directed all the general managers to deploy 1,300 buses to ferry people to attend Prime Minister Narender Modi’s visit to the Dwarka Expressway, which is scheduled for Monday.

As per the directions, all buses have to be reached at six depots: Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar, Palwal, and Faridabad.

PM Modi will address a public meeting in Gurugram tomorrow during his visit to the Dwarka Expressway. The people of adjoining Lok Sabha constituencies, including Faridabad and Gurugram, would be reached there to attend the rally, scheduled in Sector 84 of Gurugram. As many as 1,300 buses have been demanded by the organisers to ferry the people to the rally venue.

The Director, Transport Department, has directed all depot general managers to send their buses for the programme until Sunday evening. Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Jhajjar, Palwal and Faridabad depots have been made into clusters and control rooms have been set up there.

