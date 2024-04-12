Rs 1.32 cr swindled online returned to victim in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 11
The Gurugram cyber police recovered Rs 1.32 crore from cyber thugs. When the police handed over the amount to the victim today, he thanked them.
The police said a man had filed a complaint at the cyber east police station on February 3 that a cyber fraudster tempted him to invest in the stock market through WhatsApp. In the name of investment, he was defrauded of Rs 1.32 crore. An FIR was registered and a team of cyber police headed by inspector Savit Kumar arrested 7 accused, including two employees of Yes Bank.
