1.35 lakh join Faridabad marathon for drug-free Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the ‘Drug-Free Haryana Faridabad Namo Marathon-2026’ from Surajkund, with more than 1.35 lakh people participating. Former Indian cricket team player Shikhar Dhawan also joined the marathon.

Addressing participants, Saini said, “A resounding voice against drugs has risen from the land of Faridabad through the Namo Marathon today.” He said the marathon reflected Haryana’s collective consciousness and resolve against drugs and urged the youth to firmly say ‘No’ to drugs.

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Participants took part in 21-km, 10-km and 5-km categories, with people from different sections of society joining the event. Saini also administered a pledge to participants to stay away from drugs and contribute to building a drug-free society.

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“The fight against drugs is not the responsibility of the government or the police alone. It is a collective fight involving every household, every school and every village. Parents and teachers should maintain open and regular communication with children. Youth is the greatest strength of any nation. Therefore, it is essential to protect youth power from the grip of drugs and channelise their energy towards nation-building,” said CM Saini.

He said the de-addiction message was being taken to every district and village through ‘Haryana Uday’ and urged families dealing with addiction to seek help.

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In the 21.1-km races, Prashant Chaudhary and Sonika won the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, while Rohit Kumar and Neeru Rani topped the 10-km men’s and women’s events.