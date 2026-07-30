1.37 lakh dog-bite cases reported in Panipat over last five years

As many as 1,37,632 dog-bite cases have been reported in Panipat district over the last six years, of which a total 1,18,824 cases have been reported in the area of the Panipat Municipal Corporation (MC).

Advertisement

On average, 105 dog-bite patients daily reached government institutions, including the Panipat Civil Hospital; the Sub-Division Hospital (SDH) at Samalkha and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bapoli, to get anti-rabies vaccines (ARVs), making for an alarming situation.

Advertisement

The Panipat MC has allotted a tender to a private agency for sterilisation to cap the rising population of the stray canines in the ‘Textile City’. Approximately 12,000 dogs have been sterilised so far in the MC area. However, no specific or effective sterilisation programme has been launched for the rural areas of the district so far.

Advertisement

According to available information, a total 38,464 dog-bite cases have been reported during financial year 2025-26 at the Civil Hospital alone. According to data, 3,752 dog-bite cases were reported in April 2025; 3,288 in May; 2,870 in June; 3,270 in July; 2,900 in August; 2,876 in September; 2,540 in October; 2,800 in November; 3,104 in December; 3,672 in January 2026; 3,956 in February; and 3,436 in March 2026.

According to the Health Department’s reply to an RTI activist, a total 3,611 dog-bite cases were reported in 2020 during the COVID pandemic when movements were restricted; in 2021, cases reached 7,759, while the number rose to 20,271 in 2022.

Advertisement

Similarly, in 2023, the number of dog-bite cases recorded another rise, reaching 24,924. In 2024, the number cases in the district was recorded at 42,603. In 2025, 38,464 cases have been reported in the Panipat MC area.

The number of dog-bite incidents involving children have also risen over the past six years. As many as 813 children dog bite cases were reported in 2020; 1,322 in 2021; 1,753 in 2022; 3,106 in 2023; 4,001 in 2024; and 2,875 in 2025 (by October).

While there is no official data available on the exact number of canines that roam the city’s roads, the number is estimated to be 48,000-50,000. Jitender Narwal, Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI), said to curb the stray canine population, a tender had been allotted to Daksh Foundation company for sterilisation.

“The tender was allotted to the company in February last year and they have sterilised approximately 12,000 dogs in the city so far,” he said. Abhay Kumar, Secretary, Daksh Foundation, said a total of four centres, two at old jail premises in Model Town, one at Jatal road and another at Bhainswal village, had been established for sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs.

“Dogs are kept at these centres for 5 to 7 days for sterilisation and then released in the same vicinity. A total of five veterinary surgeons, five permanent and one part-time surgeon, have been sterilising 75-80 dogs per day,” he added.

The foundation is planning to launch a ward-wise immunisation programme for stray dogs aimed at making Panipat rabies-free. Komal Saini, Mayor, said the rise in dog bite cases was very unfortunate and the MC was taking the issue very seriously. “The tender allotted in February last year has been extended for one more year. I have called a special meeting of the wing officials and the agency concerned, and I will direct them to pace-up the sterilisation programme within the MC limits,” the Mayor added.

Dr Sunil Sanduja, Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer, said the situation was very alarming. “The MC and the district administration must launch an effective sterilisation programme to cap the stray population of the city and the rural areas,” he said, adding that the Anti-Rabies Vaccine was being supplied by the state government and was available at all primary health centres.”