1.40 lakh Rohtak properties to get RFID tags for waste collection tracking

Facing criticism over ‘poor’ sanitation in the city, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation authorities have started implementing a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based system for door-to-door garbage collection. The move aims at modernising and making the city’s waste management system more transparent and efficient.

“Under the system, RFID tags are being installed at every household, shop, and institution across the MC areas by a private agency handling waste collection. When the agency’s vehicle collects garbage from a tagged location, the RFID tag will be scanned, and the data will automatically be uploaded to the SWM portal. This will allow the MC authorities to track which homes, shops, or institutions have had their garbage collected and which have not, ensuring full transparency, accountability, and precise monitoring of waste collection,” said Vipin Narwal, spokesman of the MC.

He said the RFID tags would be installed on approximately 1.40 lakh residential and commercial properties across the district. “At present, the private agency has employed over 35 workers, who visit different wards in teams to install the tags. Given the large target, the number of workers will be increased in the coming days to ensure that all properties are tagged as quickly as possible,” Narwal added.

He claimed that over 2500 RFID tags were being installed on the properties on a daily basis.

Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Commissioner, MC, said officials and staff of the Sanitation Department had been instructed to ensure that every household in their respective wards received an RFID tag. He emphasised that the objective of the initiative was to make the city’s cleanliness system fully technology-driven and result-oriented.

“Through the RFID tagging, citizens can be sure that their garbage is being collected regularly. Simultaneously, the officials will receive real-time ward-wise updates on collection status,” he said.

The commissioner has appealed to the citizens to cooperate fully by having RFID tags installed on their homes, shops and institutions and ensure that they are not damaged. “Only after scanning the RFID tag will the garbage be collected, which is the responsibility of the designated agency. The citizens’ full cooperation will ensure smooth and efficient door-to-door waste collection without any inconvenience,” he added.