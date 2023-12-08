Rs 1.4K crore spent on CSR in 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

At a meeting held today to focus on corporate social responsibility (CSR), Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed administrative secretaries, heads of departments (HODs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to submit potential projects from their respective departments eligible for implementation under the CSR.

The HSCSRT has a dedicated web portal, where all government departments and districts can submit their prospective CSR projects

Kaushal outlined two categories for CSR projects/initiatives based on their execution and completion timelines. The category I projects are those which can be implemented within

the current financial year (by March 31, 2024). The category II are those which can be

executed within one to two years and will be implemented in phases.

Kaushal said Haryana led the region in CSR spending, with Rs 1,457.13 crore spent over the past three years, while education received Rs 538.85 crore during this period.

The Haryana State CSR Trust (HSCSRT) has a dedicated web portal (haryanacsr.org), where all government departments and districts can submit their prospective CSR projects.