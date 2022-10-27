1.5 kg heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized in Rohtak, 2 held

Rohtak, October 26
A team of Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) staff of Rohtak police has arrested two persons and seized 1.5 kg of heroin worth nearly Rs 3 crore from their possession.
Rohtak Superintendent of Police Udai Singh Meena said acting on a tip-off, the AVT staff team stopped and checked a Kia Carens car in Sampla township of the district.”
A plastic box containing heroin was found from the car. The occupants of the car, Lalit, a male resident of Hisar and Sonia, a transgender of Rohtak, were arrested,” said SP Udai Singh Meena.
A case has been registered against Lalit and Sonia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a local court today, which remanded them in police custody for two days.”
The arrested persons had bought the heroin from a foreign national in Dwarka, Delhi, and intended to supply it in Rohtak and nearby areas,” he said.
As per preliminary investigation, the accused had brought heroin from Delhi and supplied it here earlier as well, he added.
