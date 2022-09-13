1.5-kg IED found on Jind road

Kaithal, September 12
In a joint operation conducted by the Kaithal police and the special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police, around 1.5 kg of improvised explosive device (IED), kept in a metallic box, was seized at Kainchi Chowk in Deoban village on the Jind road this evening.
A team of the bomb squad from Madhuban defused the explosive which, as per the police, was of high intensity.
The seizure was made on the information of the STF of the state police, which shared the information with Kaithal cops. “We got information at around 4 pm from the STF as well as from the intelligence. Based on information, our team members reached there and cordoned off the road and seized the explosive with the help of the STF,” said Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal.
A case was registered on the complaint of the STF, which would take up further probe.
