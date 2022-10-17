Kurukshetra: Rs 1.52 lakh fine imposed on farmers burning stubble

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 16

Going tough on the farmers who burn paddy stubble despite incentives being given by the state government for the in-situ and ex-situ management of the stubble, the Agriculture Department has imposed penalties on 59 farmers and recovered over Rs 1.52 lakh from them.

Cash incentive for farmers The government provides a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning stubble, but the farmers continue to set stubble on fire. While just 25 cases were reported till October 11, the numbers increased to 60 by October 16.

Sources said 71 active fire locations were reported in the district till October 16. While the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) had reported a total of 45 active fire locations, 26 locations were reported by other sources. Of the total, stubble burning was confirmed on 60 locations during inspections, while no fire was found on the remaining 11 locations.

The Agriculture Department has recovered over Rs 1,52,500 from 59 farmers in the district who set the paddy stubble ablaze, while compensation from one farmer was pending.

While the Agriculture Department and the state government have been making efforts to reduce farm fires, farmers said untimely rains and delay in sowing of next crop was the major reason behind the fires.

Rakesh Bains, spokesman, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “Due to the untimely rains, the harvesting of paddy got delayed and the farmers who want to sow potato, toria, barseem and other vegetables can’t wait for long to use machines to get their fields empty. The farmers are ready for the management, but the government should ensure ample availability of machines and also increase the incentive to attract farmers.”

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kurukshetra, Pradeep Meel said “Following the efforts being made and also the schemes introduced by the government, a fall in the number of fire incidents is being observed. So far, as many as 272 farmers have uploaded their claims on the portal of the Agriculture Department for incentives for not burning stubble in over 1,754 acres. They will get the incentive after verification.”

Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma said, “Farmers are being motivated not to burn the paddy stubble, instead they should take benefits of the incentive being given by the government for the crop residue management. Penalty is being imposed on farmers who burn paddy stubble.”

#Agriculture