Rs 1,618 cr spent on Thanesar's development in 7 yrs, claims MLA

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 4

Local MLA Subhash Sudha today claimed that an amount of Rs 1,618 crore had been spent on different developmental projects carried out during the past seven years in Thanesar constituency of Kurukshetra.

On the occasion of the 58th birthday of the local MLA, a 30-minute documentary was shown and an exhibition was organised to present the work done in the constituency over the past seven years.

As many as 20 departments have set up their stalls at the exhibition.

A number of developmental projects, including an under-construction elevated railway track, Ayush university, government college for women, work on Jyotisar, six-laning of Pipli to Kurukshetra University road, two STPs and constant supply of fresh water to the Brahma Sarovar, were exhibited today.

The MLA said: “I had decided to give the account of every rupee to the people. Different developmental works have been executed and more will be carried out in coming days.”