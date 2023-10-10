Rs 1,645-crore purchases, contracts get approval

Chandigarh, October 9
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today chaired a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) and the Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), approving contracts and purchases of goods worth over Rs 1,645 crore.
After holding negotiations with bidders at the meeting, the government saved around Rs 29 crore, an official spokesperson claimed.
At the HPPC meeting, the construction of 48 Type-II and 24 Type-III (triple-story) houses was approved by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Old Police Lines, Hisar. Contracts were also approved for installing streetlights in villages, purchasing 63 kVA transformers and providing optical fibre Internet in villages under the BharatNet project. Approval was also granted for the purchase of 36 sewer-cleaning machines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...