Rs 1,645-crore purchases, contracts get approval

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today chaired a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) and the Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), approving contracts and purchases of goods worth over Rs 1,645 crore.

After holding negotiations with bidders at the meeting, the government saved around Rs 29 crore, an official spokesperson claimed.

At the HPPC meeting, the construction of 48 Type-II and 24 Type-III (triple-story) houses was approved by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Old Police Lines, Hisar. Contracts were also approved for installing streetlights in villages, purchasing 63 kVA transformers and providing optical fibre Internet in villages under the BharatNet project. Approval was also granted for the purchase of 36 sewer-cleaning machines.

#Manohar Lal Khattar