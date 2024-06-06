Rs 1.66 cr penalty imposed for traffic violations

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 5

The traffic police have imposed a fine of over Rs 1.66 crore for the violations of traffic rules in the past one month in the district.

A spokesperson of the Police Department said while 15,001 challans had been issued against the offenders in May this year, a penalty worth Rs 1,66,14,900 had been imposed in this period. He said while a continuous drive was on to ensure the safety of the commuters on the roads in the city and the district, the focus of the police was to curb the violations which could be a cause of accidents and grave inconvenience to those who obeyed the rules.

Claiming that the police was serious about checking the violations regarding emitting fire-cracking sound on motorcycles and the usage of back films on vehicles, he said 68 vehicles had been impounded in the past one month on such charges. A total of 15,001 challans had been issued. These included 10,129 for wrong-side driving, 1.482 for fire-cracking sound on motorcycles, 1,420 for wrong parking and 53 for black film.

Asking the drivers to keep away from consuming alcohol while driving, SP Anshu Singla appealed to the commuters to cooperate and obey the traffic rules. It is claimed that the police might take legal action, besides issuing challans for using fire-cracking sound in the two-wheelers (motorcycles). The auto mechanics have also been warned of legal action if they were found involved in illegal modification of the engines or silencers of the vehicles.

The residents have been asked to pass on the pictures and videos of the vehicles found involved in violation of the said rules on helpline number 8930202034 or to the SHO of the police station concerned. The identity of the senders would be kept a secret, said a police official.

