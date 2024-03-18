Rs 1,697 cr budget okayed for Faridabad civic body

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 17

The Haryana Government has approved the annual budget of Rs 1,697 crore for Faridabad city for the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) had submitted the budget proposal last month. In a hike of 54 per cent, the budget of the civic body has been increased by Rs 597 crore compared to the ongoing financial year, claim MC sources.

It is claimed that the rise had been much higher than what was expected at the time of submission. The annual budget of the city for the ongoing financial year of 2023-24) was around Rs 1,100 crore. It also included proposed grants worth over Rs 400 crore from the Centre and state governments, it is added.

“The hike is being seen in view of the expansion in the service area of the civic body after an increase in the number of its civic wards,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. He said the regularisation of around 200 unauthorised colonies in the city had also increased the financial burden on the MC.

It is reported that while an amount of Rs 500 crore is likely to be used for development works, an amount of Rs 400 crore would be spent on expenses related to salaries and routine expenditure of the civic body that has a staff strength of around 6,000 employees.

It is reported that Rs 100 crore is expected to be spent on the repair of roads, while a budget of Rs 70 crore is meant for cleanliness drives. The total length of roads and sewage lines maintained by the civic body is 1,450 km and 1,338 km, respectively.

Claiming that the inclusion of 24 new villages in the MC jurisdiction had necessitated the availability of adequate funds, sources said that the internal income of the MC had been very weak in comparison to its expenses and budget required for development works and upkeep of the civic infrastructure in around 46 wards of the city.

A downfall in the budget allocation had come last year following the reports of a huge difference in the figures of real and proposed income.

The transfer of major development works to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has also impacted the work responsibilities of the civic body.

Faridabad MC Chief Engineer Birender Kardam said the budget was based on realistic terms of income and expenses and the usage would be ensured judiciously.

Rs 100 crore for road repairs

It is reported that an amount of Rs 500 crore is likely to be used for development works

Rs 400 crore would be spent on expenses related to salaries and routine expenditure of the civic body that has a staff strength of around 6,000 employees

Rs 100 crore is expected to be spent on the repair of roads, while Rs 70 crore would be spent on cleanliness drives

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad