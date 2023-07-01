1.77 lakh acres to be brought under waterlogged land reclamation plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

The Haryana Government has planned to cover 1.77 lakh acres of land under the waterlogged land reclamation action plan 2023-25. Of this land, 5,000 acres will be brought under aquaculture.

As per the plan, Rohtak, Jhajjar, part of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Sonipat, Nuh and Palwal districts, which are experiencing a rise in water levels, multiple measures (vertical drainage, subsurface drainage, saline water aquaculture and green manuring) would be introduced for controlling waterlogging.

Notably, topographical location and finer Aeolian sediment disposition is the main reason for water logging in these districts.