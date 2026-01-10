1.82 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lying at Karnal’s plant

Around 1.82 lakh tonnes of legacy waste has been lying unattended for the past three years at the solid waste management plant in Sheikhpura Sohana on the outskirts of the city, creating serious environmental and public health concerns.

To address the issue, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has floated a tender. Six agencies have come forward to process the legacy waste. To finalise the agency for the processing and to clear the backlog, the KMC has sought rate approval from the higher authorities.

Officials claim that the waste processing would start soon after the finalisation of the agency. It would streamline waste management operations at the plant, they said.

“We have floated a tender and six agencies have come forward. For the finalisation of rates, we have sent a letter to the state headquarters. After the allotment of tender, we will start the work to process the waste,” said Dr Vaishali Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Ashok Kumar said to accurately assess the volume of legacy waste, a survey was conducted of the plant premises. As per the assessment, around 1.82 lakh quintals of legacy waste was currently lying at the plant.

As per the sources, due to legacy waste, there was an acute shortage of space, hampering smooth waste processing operations at the plant. Local residents have repeatedly raised concerns over large heaps of garbage lying unattended at the plant, which spread foul smell and create health risks.

Officials said clearing the legacy waste would also help improve Karnal’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The city had witnessed a major achievement by securing third rank in the country in the “Swachh Shehar” category (population 50,000 to 3 lakh) in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, emerging as Haryana’s first city to receive the award from the President of India Droupadi Murmu. Karnal scored an impressive 11,067 out of 12,500, earned a three-star Garbage-Free City rating, and achieved Water Plus status. Earlier, Karnal had ranked 115th in the 2023 Survekshan.

After this achievement, on the call of the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar an initiative Swachh Shehar Jodi (SSJ) was started, under which Karnal was assigned the task of mentoring five smaller municipal bodies — Siwan, Ismailabad, Narnaund, Kalanwali and Rajound — turning the city from a performer into a mentor on urban hygiene.