Rs 1.84 cr green fine recommended against 28 stone crushing units in Charkhi Dadri

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has recommended a Rs 1.84 crore environmental compensation against the owners of 28 stone crushing units located in Charkhi Dadri district. The compensation has been calculated by a joint committee of officials formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the violations of environmental norms in the past five years (2019-24).

Bound to develop green belt As per norms, the installation of covered sheds and water sprinklers in adequate numbers on the premises are a must for every stone crushing unit to keep the dust grounded. Moreover, it is also bound to develop green belt by growing sufficient number of trees in its periphery. — HSPCB official

It came to the fore when the HSPCB recently submitted a report in this regard to the NGT which is hearing a case against the owners of the stone crushing units. The violations mainly pertain to green belt, covered sheds and water sprinklers. The complainant, in the petition, claimed that the stone crusing units were not adhering to environment norms, leading to adverse effects on environment and public health.

“As per the norms, the installation of covered sheds and water sprinklers in adequate numbers on the premises a must for every stone crushing unit to keep the dust grounded. Moreover, it is also bound to develop green belt by growing sufficient numbers of trees in its periphery,” said an HSPCB official .

He said last year, the NGT had fixed interim compensation of Rs 20 lakh against the owners of each stone crushing units operating in Charkhi Dadri district. It also stated that the compensation would be collected retrospectively for five years preceding the filing of the complaint and coercive action might be initiated if the amount was not deposited within a month. The amount was to be used for environmental restoration.

Sources said several owners of the stone crushing units approached the Supreme Court against the NGT orders, pleading that they were not given the opportunity to be heard in the case. The court then observed that if any of the individual stone crushing units had any objection against the order passed by the NGT, they might approach the NGT as per the liberty reserved by the tribunal in its orders.

“Later, on being approached by the owners of the stone crushing units, the NGT formed a joint committee at the district level to hear them and fix the final compensation after determining the extent and period of violation. The committee was also asked to submit its report about the compensation before the NGT,” the sources added.

The HSPCB official said the state authorities would soon finalise the compensation. Thereafter, the unit owners would be asked to pay it within a stipulated time.

