Rs 1.89-cr fine collected for traffic rule violations in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, September 12

Driving without helmet, wrong-side driving, overspeeding, wrong parking, driving without seat belt and jumping the red light continue to be the major traffic rule violations despite the awareness campaigns being run in the district.

The Kurukshetra police have issued 36,850 challans and collected over 1.89 crore in the form of fines over the past eight months. As per the data, 9,417 challans have been issued to those without helmet for which a fine of Rs 94.17 lakh has been recovered. As many as 4,214 challans for wrong-side driving have been issued for which over Rs 21 lakh fine has been recovered and 3,793 challans have been issued for wrong parking, for which over Rs 18.96 lakh fine has been recovered.

Similarly, for wrong-lane driving, 2,872 challans have been issued and a fine of over Rs 14.36 lakh has been recovered. A total of 1,737 challans were issued for overspeeding for which a fine of Rs 34.74 lakh was recovered. As many as 1,737 challans for jumping red light and 1,609 challans for driving without seat belt were issued and Rs 86.85 lakh and over Rs 16 lakh was recovered, respectively. Eighty-eight school buses were challaned and a fine of Rs 44,000 was recovered for violating the traffic rules.

Besides issuing challans, licences of 193 violators were suspended under the Motor Vehicles Act, over the past eight months.

In 2021, 56,754 challans were issued for violating traffic norms and a collection of over Rs 3.14 crore was made in the form of fines in the district. Despite the issuance of challans and awareness camps being held by the police, two-wheeler riders can still be seen riding without helmets and four-wheelers are spotted parked haphazardly on the roads.

The Traffic Coordinator, Sub-Inspector Roshan Lal, said, “Traffic rules awareness camps are being organised in schools, at auto and taxi stands. Drivers are motivated to keep a complete set of updated documents, wear seat belts, not indulge in rash driving and also not drive under the influence of alcohol. We also motivate people to not allow their underage children to drive vehicles.”

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “To bring down the number of accidents, people must follow the traffic rules as negligent driving can become a major cause of deaths. Commuters do not wear helmets and seat belts and jump traffic lights. Our teams are holding awareness camps to sensitise commuters about traffic rules and motivate them to follow them. Challans are also being issued against the non-compliance of traffic rules.”