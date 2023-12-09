1,900 MT garbage collected from vacant plots, roadside

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 8

The Municipal Corporation has collected around 1,900 MT garbage from vacant plots, roadsides and other places in the past seven days under a special cleanliness drive.

The area has been divided into three zones. The civic body will be issuing challans to anyone found littering. The special drive continued on the eighth day (Friday) as well.

Around 132 MT of garbage was collected daily from Ward No.1-Ward No.11 (under zone-1) and 140 MT was collected from Ward No.12-Ward No.22 (zone-2) of the MCYJ during the last seven days.

The initiative to make twin cities garbage-free has been taken by Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has been appointed as the nodal officer of the drive.

“Our teams have cleaned and collected a total of 1,915 MT garbage in the past seven days, 930.89 MT was collected from zone-1 and 984.37 MT from zone-2. The main focus was to collect the garbage from vacant plots and roadside,” said Dheeraj Kumar. The collected garbage was transported to the solid waste management

plant (Kail village) and waste disposal plant, Aurangabad. Residents appreciated the initiative taken by the civic body.

#Yamunanagar