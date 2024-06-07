Rs 1.93 cr, 42 weapons seized in run-up to polls in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 6

Many consignments of illegal weapons, cash, narcotic drugs and illicit liquor were seized while the model code of conduct was in force for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg said strict checking of vehicles and monitoring operations were carried out by the district police in collaboration with the paramilitary forces from March 16 to June 4. “During the checking of vehicles and raids based on information, a total of Rs 1.93 crore in cash, 42 illegal weapons, 3,184 litres of illicit liquor and 292 kg of drugs worth Rs 42 lakh were seized during the said period,” he said.

