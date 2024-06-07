Rs 1.93 cr, 42 weapons seized in run-up to polls in Rohtak

Rohtak, June 6
Many consignments of illegal weapons, cash, narcotic drugs and illicit liquor were seized while the model code of conduct was in force for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg said strict checking of vehicles and monitoring operations were carried out by the district police in collaboration with the paramilitary forces from March 16 to June 4. “During the checking of vehicles and raids based on information, a total of Rs 1.93 crore in cash, 42 illegal weapons, 3,184 litres of illicit liquor and 292 kg of drugs worth Rs 42 lakh were seized during the said period,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...