1,949 Group D staffers shifted to preferred districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

In a major move for Group D employees under the Haryana Group D Employees Act, 2018, the government has begun a transfer drive. Transfer orders have been issued to 1,949 employees, who secured their preferred district in the initial stage.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the heads of department to facilitate their relieving and joining at new postings.

To ensure wider participation and address remaining vacancies, the CM had approved the fresh application process on the designated portal.

The opportunity was open to eligible categories, including employees, who initially opted for second, third, or fourth district preference.