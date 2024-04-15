1.99 crore voters in Haryana: Poll panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has appealed to the state’s 1,99,35,770 registered voters to actively participate in the LS poll scheduled for May 25. He made the appeal after chairing a review meeting with department officers regarding poll arrangements.

Agarwal said the Gurgaon LS constituency has the highest number of voters with 25,38,463, and the Faridabad LS constituency has 24,04,733 voters. Similarly, Ambala seat has 19,82,414 voters, Kurukshetra 17,85,273, Sirsa 19,28,529, Hisar 17,81,605, Karnal 20,92,684, Sonipat 17,57,818, Rohtak 18,80,357, and Bhiwani - Mahendragarh 17,83,894.

Besides, Agarwal said the Election Commission has developed the C-Vigil app, through which citizens can register complaints related to any Model Code of Conduct violation. A complaint was addressed by the department officers within 100 minutes.

He said 1,666 complaints have been received by the department through the app from across the state. Out of the total 1,666 complaints, 1,383 were found valid and actions taken as per the rules.

Maximum 367 complaints were received from Sirsa, followed by Ambala 348, Sonipat 116, Hisar 103, Gurugram 98, Bhiwani 53, Faridabad 62, Fatehabad 64, Jhajjar 21, Jind 34, Kaithal 33, Karnal 16, Kurukshetra 44, Mahendragarh 3, Nuh 39, Palwal 38, Panchkula 96, Panipat 10, Rewari 6, Rohtak 63 and Yamunanagar 52.

