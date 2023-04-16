1 arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Gurugram, April 15
Jai Bharat Mata Vahini president Dinesh Bharti was arrested for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at Leisure Valley Ground here on Friday. An FIR was registered against him at the Sector 29 police station. He was granted bail after he joined the investigation, the police have said.
According to the police, people offer namaz every Friday at Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29. Last Friday, Bharti reached the venue when people were offering namaz, made comments and shot a video.
After getting information, the police were deployed at the ground as a precautionary measure. But It is alleged that Bharti hurt religious sentiments by making the video viral on social media. After this the police team took Bharti in custody.
On the complaint of ASI Mukesh Kumar, a case was registered against Bharti under Sections 134-A, 295-A and 505 of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station.
