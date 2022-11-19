1 booked for Rs 16.7L fraud

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 18

A youth has been booked for allegedly duping a family of Rs 16.70 lakh on the pretext of sending a girl abroad on a study visa in Ambala Cantonment.

A case has been registered against Taranjeet of Ambala city.In her complaint to the police, the complainant said Taranjeet came in their contact through social media. As he got to know about her plan of going abroad for foreign studies, he pretended to be an ex-embassy member and took the complainant in a leap of faith that he had links in the foreign embassy thereby asking them to pay him.“Initially, he took Rs 2 lakh in the name of a certificate which is required for the procedure and after that demanded Rs 11 lakh within a month in the name of blocked account money for a German student visa. He also took Rs 3.70 lakh in the name of health insurance and semester fee. He also prepared a fake acceptance letter of a university in Germany to make us believe in the process. We got suspicious when he used to promise to provide the documents on certain dates but never sticked to them,” the complainant said.

A case has been registered.