1 booked in artillery shells case

Tribune News Service

Ambala: The police have booked an unidentified person under the Explosive Substances Act after 232 old artillery shells were found from the forest area near the Begna in Shahzadpur. SHO Shahzadpur Rajesh Kumar said: “Army officials visited the spot on Saturday. During the investigation, we will ascertain how the artillery shells got there.” TNS

Tribunal officer takes charge

Chandigarh: Former District and Sessions Judge Man Mohan Dhonchak has taken over as the presiding officer of Debts Recovery Tribunal-II, having jurisdiction over Haryana and Chandigarh. The post had been lying vacant for the past two years. According to information, about 10,000 cases are pending before the tribunal.