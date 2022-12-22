1 booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 21

A resident of Manakpur village has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her. A case was registered against Akhil at the Saraswati Nagar police station on December 19 following a complaint by the victim.

“He raped me several times on that pretext, but has now refused to marry me,” the complainant said.