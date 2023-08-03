1 booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 2

A Yamunanagar woman has claimed that she was raped by Rohit of Salarheri village in Chandigarh in August last year.

Following a complaint by the woman, a zero FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station in Yamunanagar on July 31. The case has now been transferred to the Chandigarh police for further investigation.

The complainant, who completed a diploma course from a polytechnic in Yamunanagar district earlier this year, had left for Mohali for academic coaching on August 15 last year. She ran into Rohit for the first time at a Chandigarh bus stand that day. He took her to a hotel the next day and raped her. She has claimed that the man clicked obscene photos of her. The accused reportedly even threatened to kill her if she confided in anyone about the incident.

“Now Rohit is coercing me into marriage, threatening to share the objectionable images on social media if I don’t comply,” the complainant has alleged.

