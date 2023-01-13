Gurugram: Rs 1-cr extortion money demanded from industrialist

Gurugram, January 12
An industrialist living in Sector 14 here alleged receiving an extortion demand of Rs 1 crore through a letter thrown in his house. The miscreant threatened to kill the industrialist and his family in case he failed to provide the money. In the letter, the miscreant mentioned himself as Pehelwan of the Bawana gang. An FIR was registered at the Sector 14 police station on Wednesday, and the case is being investigated.
According to the complaint filed by the industrialist, who owns two companies in IMT Manesar, around 10.40 am on Tuesday, his driver found a white envelope at the gate of his house. On the envelope, his name and the warning title was mentioned.
Following the complaint, an investigation has started against the unknown person under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the IPC. Two special teams led by Inspector Krishan Kant, SHO, Sector 14 police station and Inspector Narender Chauhan, head of crime unit in Sector 17 are investigating the case.
“Our teams are on job. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Deepak Saharan, DCP (West).
