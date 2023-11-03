Rs 1-cr tax evasion via fake firms, case registered

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 2

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly registering two firms by using the PAN card number of a government maths teacher. The persons after registering the two firms did a bogus billing of Rs 10.50 crore and evaded tax of over Rs one crore.

Amit Kumar of Bhatgaon Malyan village of the district in his complaint to the police said he was posted as a PGT maths teacher at Government Senior Secondary School at Jatal village in Panipat district.

He did login on to the Income Tax Department portal to file the ITR, but he was shocked to see a GST firm on his account that showed a turnover of Rs 10.50 crore in 2022-23. It was revealed during the verification that the firm was registered in the name of Amit Enterprises on November 29, 2022, and the firm was suspended by the department. It was also revealed during the probe that another firm in the name of Sanjay Sales International was also registered by using his PAN card number on May 18, this year.

Following the complaint of the teacher, the Sadar police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter and found that both firms were suspended. They collected the records of the firms from the GST Department, Delhi.

During the investigation it was found that the mastermind had used fake photographs and Aadhar card for registering the firm and also used fake documents for rent agreement. The firm was not found at the registered addresses during the physical verification.

Besides, tax evasion of over Rs one crore was also found during the investigation.

The Sadar police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 420, 467m 468 and 471 of the IPC and Section 132 of the GST Act and begun a probe in the matter.

