1 dead, 17 injured in Pehowa road mishap

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 10

A 35-year-old man was killed while 17 persons suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck near Gumthala Garhu village on Pehowa-Kaithal Road on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravinder, a resident of Jundla in Karnal.

As per the information, the victims were on their way in a loading vehicle to Kheri Shishgran village of Pehowa to attend the bhog ceremony of their relative.

As they reached near Gumthala Garhu village, a truck coming from Kaithal side hit their vehicle. The injured were rushed to the CHC, Pehowa, from where they were referred to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra for further treatment. Ravinder was declared brought dead at the CHC. Meanwhile, the truck driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle behind.

The SHO of the Pehowa Sadar police station said, “One person died in the accident and some people have sustained serious injuries.”

#Kaithal #Karnal #Kurukshetra