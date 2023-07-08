1 dead, 2 hurt as earth caves in during digging operation in Hisar

Hisar, July 7
A worker was buried alive, while two others escaped with injuries when a portion of earth caved in during the digging of a blocked sewerage line in Mahavir Colony of Hisar town today.
According to information, three workers were engaged in the digging work for laying a pipeline in the sewerage system, which was blocked for some time. The work was being conducted during the night shift.
The deceased was identified as Ramesh, while the two injured, including contractor Monu and worker Baljeet, were pulled out of the earth.
Sources said safety norms were not being followed at the site. Balwinder Nain, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, said there seemed laxity in adopting safety norms during the work at the site. The contractor should be held liable for the incident, he added.
