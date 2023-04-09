1 held for abduction & murder of 16-year-old

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 8

The police have arrested a person in connection with the kidnapping and murdering of a 16-year-old boy on April 6.

According to the details, the accused identified as Vinay, a resident of the district’s Andhua Patti in Hodal town, was arrested on Friday for murdering Vishal, a resident of the same colony.

It is alleged that Vinay, with help of an unidentified person, had allegedly kidnapped Vishal around 11 pm on April 6. The victim who was taken to an unknown spot was assaulted with sticks by the accused resulting in his immediate death. The accused then dumped the body of the victim in a drain near Banchari village.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

It is reported that the police booked a case under Sections 364, 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC after recovery of the body, which has now been handed over to the kin after the postmortem.

The accused has been taken into police custody for further investigation regarding the involvement of the other accused and recovery of weapons used in the murder, said a police official.