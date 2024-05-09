1 held in South West Delhi for human trafficking, 2 women rescued

New Delhi, May 8
The police have rescued two women from trafficking and arrested a man from South West Delhi. They said another accused, identified as Sonu, is currently at large.
A senior police officer said, “A PCR call informing us about trafficking in the area was received at the Sagarpur police station. A team was sent to the spot immediately and the team rescued two women from a flat in the Dashratpuri area on Tuesday. Both are residents of UP.”
A case was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway, the officer said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...