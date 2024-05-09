1 held in South West Delhi for human trafficking, 2 women rescued

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

The police have rescued two women from trafficking and arrested a man from South West Delhi. They said another accused, identified as Sonu, is currently at large.

A senior police officer said, “A PCR call informing us about trafficking in the area was received at the Sagarpur police station. A team was sent to the spot immediately and the team rescued two women from a flat in the Dashratpuri area on Tuesday. Both are residents of UP.”

A case was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

