1 held for making ransom calls

Palwal, December 18
The CIA cell has arrested a person in connection with making a ransom call and issuing threat to a resident. Vishva Gaurav, in-charge, CIA, Palwal, said the accused has been identified as Gajender of Akbarpur Natol village. He was nabbed on Palwal-Sohna Road on the basis of technical support.
