1 held with 310-gm smack

Yamunanagar, March 3
The anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a man and recovered 310 gm smack from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amir Khan of Bareilly district in UP.
A case under Section 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against at Sadar police station.
Khan was wanted in connection with a case of 60 gm smack in the district.
The anti-narcotics cell received information on Thursday that Khan was coming to the district from UP to sell smack.
Upon receiving information, the police laid a naka near Kalanaur village situated on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and arrested Khan with drugs. —
