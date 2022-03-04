1 held with 310-gm smack

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 3

The anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a man and recovered 310 gm smack from his possession. The accused has been identified as Amir Khan of Bareilly district in UP.

A case under Section 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against at Sadar police station.

Khan was wanted in connection with a case of 60 gm smack in the district.

The anti-narcotics cell received information on Thursday that Khan was coming to the district from UP to sell smack.

Upon receiving information, the police laid a naka near Kalanaur village situated on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border and arrested Khan with drugs. —