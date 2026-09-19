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Home / Haryana / 1 killed, 2 injured in firing at Jagadhri crane service office in Yamuanagar

1 killed, 2 injured in firing at Jagadhri crane service office in Yamuanagar

Police officials said that the exact motive behind the firing and the circumstances leading to the attack were yet to be established

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:22 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Mahesh Kumar, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said the incident took place at about 10 pm when three persons arrived at the crane service office on a motorcycle. Representative Image/iStock
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A man was killed and two others injured after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at a crane service office near the Chunna Bhati area in Jagadhri on Friday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rachhpal Singh of Mandhar village. The injured, identified as Kamaljeet Singh of Musimbal village and Gurleen Singh of Mandhar village, have been admitted to Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

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Mahesh Kumar, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said the incident took place at about 10 pm when three persons arrived at the crane service office on a motorcycle.

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He said the assailants entered the office and opened fire at the people present there.

According to information, Rachhpal sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Kamaljeet and Gurleen were injured.

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The assailants fled the spot after the firing. Police teams reached the scene and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the assailants and establish their route of escape.

Police officials said that the exact motive behind the firing and the circumstances leading to the attack were yet to be established.

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal visited Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, where the two injured persons were undergoing treatment.

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