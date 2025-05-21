1 killed, 3 hurt as auto overturns in Gurugram

A 55-year-old man died while three others, including two women, sustained serious injuries after auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned on the Sohna road. The injured were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Advertisement

The police handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem examination. An FIR was registered against the auto driver, who is absconding, at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint filed by Pushkar, a resident of Nagaula village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, he works at a private company in Gurugram and lives on rent in Sohna. On Monday morning, after finishing his duty, he was on his way to Sohna from Subhash Chowk.

Advertisement

Four passengers were in the three-wheeler, including him and two women. The speeding auto-rickshaw went out of control and overturned on the road just ahead of Bhondsi village. Due to this, all four people, including Pushkar, sitting in it got buried under the vehicle. Others who were injured were identified as Manardhan, a native of Rohtas district in Bihar, Lisha (21) and Nisha (19), both residents of Sohna. They were rushed to a hospital, from where Manardhan was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday night.

A senior police official said the absconding auto driver would be arrested soon.