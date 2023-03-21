1 killed, 5 injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

A man was killed and five persons injured in an accident involving a truck, a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus near Jyotisar on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Monday evening. Sources said a private bus and a truck, bearing Punjab registration number, collided, while the Roadways bus of the Yamunanagar depot, which was on its way from Sirsa to Yamunanagar, hit the truck from the rear side.

The deceased was yet to be identified. The injured were rushed to the LNJP hospital. The Roadways bus driver said the truck collided with the private bus as the road was slippery and despite his applying brakes, his bus hit the truck.