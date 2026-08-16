DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 1 killed, 6 injured after canter of devotees comes in touch with high-tension wire in Gharaunda

1 killed, 6 injured after canter of devotees comes in touch with high-tension wire in Gharaunda

The deceased was a 45-year-old retired Army personnel

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:46 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An injured being taken to hospital on Saturday night. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A 45-year-old man was electrocuted when he tried to help pilgrims after a canter carrying them came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Gharaunda on late Saturday night, while six pilgrims were injured, said Gharaunda police.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Naresh Kumar, a retired Army personnel and a resident of Gharaunda.

Advertisement

As per the information, around 60 devotees were travelling in a canter from Gharaunda to Bagad Dham in Rajasthan on Saturday late evening. The incident occurred soon after they started their journey and at around 9.15pm, the vehicle caught fire near mini bypass after a live high-tension wire came in contact with the canter. Meanwhile, a local resident Naresh Kumar rushed to rescue the trapped passengers.

Advertisement

The police said that the canter had been modified with iron pipes and racks to accommodate all pilgrims. The additional structure reportedly increased the vehicle’s height. As the canter moved forward, its upper portion came into contact with a high-tension line. The wire broke and fell onto the vehicle, causing an electrical current to spread through the canter, resulting in a fire in the canter.

Panic spread among the passengers, including women and children. Several devotees managed to jump out of the vehicle and escape, while nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate those trapped inside.

Advertisement

A CCTV recording captured the incident, showing the vehicle came into contact with the overhead line, and thereafter a major explosion occurred, followed by flames engulfed and passengers rushing out of the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, inspector Deepka, SHO Gharaunda, said that one person died while six received injuries, who are undergoing treatment in Karnal hospital. “We are investigating the case,” he added.

“Naresh saved the lives of all the pilgrims through his efforts, but lost his own life in the process. He was cremated with full state honours,” said Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts