1 killed, 6 injured after canter of devotees comes in touch with high-tension wire in Gharaunda

A 45-year-old man was electrocuted when he tried to help pilgrims after a canter carrying them came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Gharaunda on late Saturday night, while six pilgrims were injured, said Gharaunda police.

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The deceased was identified as Naresh Kumar, a retired Army personnel and a resident of Gharaunda.

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As per the information, around 60 devotees were travelling in a canter from Gharaunda to Bagad Dham in Rajasthan on Saturday late evening. The incident occurred soon after they started their journey and at around 9.15pm, the vehicle caught fire near mini bypass after a live high-tension wire came in contact with the canter. Meanwhile, a local resident Naresh Kumar rushed to rescue the trapped passengers.

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The police said that the canter had been modified with iron pipes and racks to accommodate all pilgrims. The additional structure reportedly increased the vehicle’s height. As the canter moved forward, its upper portion came into contact with a high-tension line. The wire broke and fell onto the vehicle, causing an electrical current to spread through the canter, resulting in a fire in the canter.

Panic spread among the passengers, including women and children. Several devotees managed to jump out of the vehicle and escape, while nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped evacuate those trapped inside.

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A CCTV recording captured the incident, showing the vehicle came into contact with the overhead line, and thereafter a major explosion occurred, followed by flames engulfed and passengers rushing out of the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, inspector Deepka, SHO Gharaunda, said that one person died while six received injuries, who are undergoing treatment in Karnal hospital. “We are investigating the case,” he added.

“Naresh saved the lives of all the pilgrims through his efforts, but lost his own life in the process. He was cremated with full state honours,” said Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal.