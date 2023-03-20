1 killed, another feared drowned as vehicle falls into canal in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 19

A man was killed while another was feared drowned after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident with a tractor-trailer and fell into a canal near Mirzapur village in Kurukshetra district on Sunday morning.

While the deceased was identified as Sunil Arora, search operation for Bunty, who was driving the vehicle, was on. The victims belonged to Hisar.

Another person, identified as Guddu Kumar, who was travelling in the same vehicle managed to escape unhurt.

In his statement to the police, Guddu, a resident of Bihar, said he worked for a trading company in Hisar. He, along with company’s record keeper Sunil Arora and driver Bunty, had left from Hisar around 9.45 pm last night for Dehradun. Around 5.15 am, as they reached near the Mirzapur bridge, their vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer. Due to the impact, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal.

As per the complaint, while Guddu managed to swim out of the canal, the other two drowned in it. Sunil’s body was taken out and the vehicle was also retrieved from the canal.

Kurukshetra University police station SHO Devender Kumar, said “The body of Sunil has been recovered from canal. A search operation to find another victim is on. A case has been registered against the tractor-trailer driver.”