1 killed, another hurt as car overturns in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 2

A 21-year-old woman died while her male friend was injured after the car they were travelling in overturned in Gurugram’s Sector 54 while they were returning from a New Year party.

The deceased has been identified as Ananya Singh, while her injured friend was identified as Siddharth.

In his complaint, Ananya’s father Prakash Singh, a resident of Delhi, said she had gone to a party with Siddharth in his car on Sunday.

“While she was returning in his car around 5 am on Monday morning, Siddharth lost control over the vehicle, which after breaking the divider, overturned. Ananya got seriously injured and was rushed to hospital. It was around 8.30 am on Monday when Siddharth called up my wife and told her about the accident. Soon after, we reached the hospital,” Prakash said in his complaint.

Head Constable Baljeet Singh said an FIR has been registered against Siddharth under relevant sections of the IPC .

“We handed over the deceased’s body to her kin after the post-mortem examination. Further probe is underway,” Investigating Officer HC Singh said.

