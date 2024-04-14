1 killed, another hurt in Yamunanagar road mishap

Yamunanagar, April 13
A youth was killed and another was injured when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car near Saidpur village of Sadhaura block in Yamunanagar district.
The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep (17) of Saidpur village.
Naresh Kumar of Saidpur village told the police that his nephews (sons of two brothers) Manoj Kumar and Ramandeep were going to their village on their motorcycle around 2 pm on Friday.
He said when they reached near Saidpur village, their motorcycle was hit by a car which was coming from the Naraingarh side. He said they fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. The car driver fled from the spot. A case was registered against the unknown driver.
