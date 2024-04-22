1 killed in clash between two groups in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 21

One person was killed in a clash between two groups last night. Demanding the arrest of the accused involved in killing Somnath, the kin of the deceased today blocked the road outside LNJP Hospital.

The kin protested by placing the body on the road, refusing to lift the dharna till their demand was met. After getting information, police officials reached the spot and managed to persuade them to lift the protest.

Somnath’s son Amit, a resident of Kirti Nagar, said on Friday night, Sunny, Chhota, Ajay, Vikrant, Navneet, Joginder, Sharda and others attacked him when he was on his way to his uncle’s house.

“I was on my way to drop a relative when the accused stopped me and attacked me with iron rods, bricks and swords. Meanwhile, my father and cousins — Akash, Deepak and Rampal — came to my rescue but they were also attacked. We were taken to LNJP Hospital where my father was declared dead,” he said.

A case has been registered against eight identified and four unidentified people under sections 148, 149, 302, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC at Krishna Gate police station.

The police registered another FIR against over 20 people under sections 148, 149, 186, 323, 332, 353 and 506 of the IPC for attacking the police party. After getting information about the quarrel, a team of dial-112 (emergency response vehicle) had reached the spot but was attacked, in which a sub-inspector got injured and their vehicle was damaged.

The in-charge of the Emergency Response Support System stated that around 11.30 last night, they got information about the quarrel following which they reached the spot. During the clash, the groups were pelting stones and the police vehicle also got damaged. The police station concerned was informed and more force was sent to the spot.

Sub-inspector Rishi Pal suffered an eye injury. He was taken to LNJP Hospital from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

Krishna Gate police station SHO Karambir Singh said, “Two groups clashed last night and one man died in the incident. The ERV of the police was also attacked and one Sub-Inspector got injured, who is undergoing treatment at PGI. Cases have been registered and further investigation is on.”

