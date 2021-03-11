1 killed, minister's brother among 2 hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 29

One youth was killed while two others, including brother of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, were injured in a road accident involving a two-wheeler and an SUV on the NH-152 in Kurukshetra on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek (34) of Thanesar in Kurukshetra, while the injured has been identified as Rahul, of Pehowa in Kurukshetra. Both were riding on a two-wheeler.

As per the information, minister’s brother Lieutenant Bikramjeet Singh was on his way in his SUV, along with his support staff, towards Shahabad from Thol, when the vehicle met with an accident with a two-wheeler. Bikramjeet was reportedly sitting next to the driver.

A case has been registered against SUV driver Tarsem Lal on the complainant of eyewitness Darshan Lal under Sections 337 and 279, IPC.”