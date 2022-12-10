1-km stretch a nightmare

THE condition of Revenue Road, leading to fields located between New Grain Market Bazida Road and railway line, is in a very bad condition. Due to this, farmers face a lot of trouble taking their crops to the market. Despite repeated requests to the authorities by the farmers, this 1-km stretch has not been constructed. The district administration must look into the matter and offer relief to commuters in this area.

Shakti Singh, Karnal

Sans number plates, cops indifferent

VEHICLES without proper registration number plates are the biggest threat to law and order in the city. Many private vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, small and medium commercial vehicles like jeeps, trucks, and tractor-trailers can be seen plying on city roads, violating traffic norms. The police have become a mute spectator and do not take action against the violators.

SK Sharma, Faridabad

Dug-up road not repaired

THE accompanying photograph captured in Patel Nagar locality reveals that the local authorities are not concerned about the maintenance of civic amenities in Hisar. This patch of road was dug up by the Public Health department for laying a water pipeline, but has not been repaired till now. It has been causing inconvenience to residents here. The authorities concerned must get the road repaired at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. Surender Kumar, Hisar

