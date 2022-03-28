1 LMT mustard bought by private markets

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, March 27
Over one lakh metric tonne (MT) of mustard has so far been bought this season across the state, but none of the farmers has sold the produce to government procurement agencies as private buyers are paying Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,750 per quintal, which is higher than the MSP.
The MSP fixed by the government for per quintal is Rs 5,050 and the private players are offering prices ranging between Rs 6,400-Rs 6,800 in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts.
The government has tasked the HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) to procure mustard at MSP. Both agencies have deputed their officials in the grain markets for procurement, but no procurement has been made so far.
Moreover, mustard growers said they were relieved that they didn’t have to wait for days to get payment for their produce.
Satbir Singh Malhan, president, Grain Market Association, jhajjar, said over 1,500 quintal mustard had already been bought by private buyers in the Jhajjar grain market so far.
Harsh Girdhar, co-chairman, Haryana State Grain Market Commission Agents Association, said mustard was being bought by private buyers enthusiastically for attractive rates.
“In Rohtak, good quality mustard was being sold for Rs 6,800 per quintal. Over 6,200 quintal mustard has so far been bought by private buyers in the grain market there,” he added.
Santram, district manager, HAFED, Rewari, said officials had been sitting at the Rewari grain market daily for mustard procurement since March 21, but no farmer had so far sold their produce at government agencies.
“The situation is likely to continue in the coming days as well because private players are offering prices higher than the MSP,” he added.
Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal confirmed that over one lakh MT of mustard had already been purchased by private buyers at attractive prices, stating that it was due to the state government policy under which tax had been imposed upon the import of palm oil.
“Not only mustard but also cotton and wheat as well are being sold in the state at attractive rates,” he added.
Paying farmers on the spot
Farmers have to wait for at least two weeks to receive their payment after they sell their produce to government agencies, but we are paying farmers either in cash or cheque on the spot. — Satbir Singh Malhan, president, grain market assn, Jhajjar
25% rise in cultivation in state
Why will mustard growers sell their produce at MSP when they are easily getting much higher rates? The state has also recorded a rise up to 25 per cent in the cultivation area of mustard. — JP Dalal, Agri and Farmers’ Welfare Minister
