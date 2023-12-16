Yamunanagar: 1 more held for robbing bizman of Rs 7L in April

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 15

A team of the Pratap Nagar police station has arrested another person involved in the waylaying and robbing a businessman in April.

The suspect has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Patiala district in Punjab.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the suspect was today produced before a Jagadhri court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

Sharing more details, he said the victim, Anil Kumar of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, was travelling in his car when Ravi and his accomplices waylaid him and robbed him of Rs 7 lakh. He said that including Ravi, the number of arrested suspects is now 13.

