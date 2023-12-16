Yamunanagar: 1 more held for robbing bizman of Rs 7L in April

Yamunanagar, December 15
A team of the Pratap Nagar police station has arrested another person involved in the waylaying and robbing a businessman in April.
The suspect has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Patiala district in Punjab.
Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the suspect was today produced before a Jagadhri court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
Sharing more details, he said the victim, Anil Kumar of Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, was travelling in his car when Ravi and his accomplices waylaid him and robbed him of Rs 7 lakh. He said that including Ravi, the number of arrested suspects is now 13.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...