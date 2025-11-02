DT
Home / Haryana / From 1 to 5—residents can now rate police behaviour, transparency

From 1 to 5—residents can now rate police behaviour, transparency

QR code system launched for public feedback in Rohtak

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
Police personnel with the QR code system at a police station in Rohtak. Tribune photo
In a step towards strengthening public trust, the police have introduced a QR code-based feedback system across all police stations and checkposts in the district. The initiative aims to gather residents' views on police performance, behaviour, and functioning of the police, thereby helping the department improve its services.

SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the Rohtak Police Feedback QR Code had been installed at every police station and post. By scanning the code with a mobile phone, any complainant could access a digital form containing 12 questions, including 11 for rating and one open-ended for suggestions.

“The objective behind launching this QR code system is to understand people’s experiences when they visit police stations, how they are treated, how transparent the process is, and how clean and well-managed the premises are,” he explained.

After scanning the code, users must first select the police station or post they visited, and then enter their name, mobile number, and the date of complaint. They can categorise their grievance—ranging from cybercrime, domestic violence, road accidents, property disputes, missing persons, and women-related crimes to theft, fraud, or other issues.

“Respondents will rate their experience based on several parameters, such as the cleanliness of the station, promptness of response, politeness of officers, and transparency of proceedings, using a scale from 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent). They can also indicate whether their issue was resolved satisfactorily and provide written feedback or suggestions,” said the SP.

Once submitted, the responses would reach the feedback cell at the SP's office, where each report would be reviewed promptly. For verification, officers will call the person who submitted the feedback before taking further action based on the inputs received. Bhoria said the initiative reflected the department’s commitment to build a transparent and accountable policing system in Rohtak.

